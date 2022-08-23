Maha: MACT awards Rs 17.85 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 17.85 lakh compensation to the family of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2017.

MACT member Shaukat S Gorwade directed the opponents — the owner of the offending vehicle and the New India Assurance Company Limited — to pay the compensation with an interest of 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the application.

The order to this effect was passed on August 4 and the copy of the same was made available on Tuesday.

Appearing for the applicants, advocate Sachin Mane informed the tribunal that the victim, Alam Ali Siddki Ali Khalifa, was a tailor at a boutique and earned Rs 15,000 every month.

On December 8, 2017, Khalifa was riding pillion on a friend's motorcycle, when a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction dashed the vehicle, the tribunal was informed.

The victim fell off the motorcycle and sustained severe injuries due to which he died, the counsel said.

The man's family had sought Rs 31.07 lakh from the offending vehicle's owner Hardeep Singh Bolle and the insurer.

The owner of the two-wheeler did not appear and the matter was decided ex-parte against him, while the insurance company was represented by advocate D S Diwedi who contested the claim on various grounds.

The claimant family members included the man's wife, his mother and two minor children.

As per the MACT order, the compensation amount includes Rs 10.80 lakh towards established income, Rs 5.40 lakh towards future prospects, Rs 16,500 each for loss of estate with increase of 10 per cent and funeral expenses with increase of 10 per cent, Rs. 44,000 each towards spousal consortium, filial consortium, and parental consortium. Upon realisation of the claim, the tribunal has directed that Rs 3 lakh be kept in fixed deposit of the deceased's children till they attain majority.

