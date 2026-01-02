Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bribery Scandal: Cops in Corruption Crossfire

A police officer in Maharashtra's Palghar district was charged for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000, while another official in Sindhudurg was arrested for accepting Rs 22,000. The officer, Sahebrao Shivaji Kachre, allegedly sought to prevent an arrest in exchange for the bribe.

  Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action against two officials in Maharashtra on charges of bribery. An assistant police inspector in Palghar, Sahebrao Shivaji Kachre, is accused of demanding Rs 50,000 to avert the arrest of a complainant's relative. The officer is from Gholwad police station.

The ACB confirmed that Kachre promised to remove the relative's name from a case file if paid the bribe. This action follows a complaint filed on December 9, triggering the ACB's investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a parallel case, Sindhudurg's ACB unit apprehended Pankaj Vitthal Shelke, an industry inspector, for accepting a Rs 22,000 bribe. The bribery was for approving a government subsidy proposal related to a truck purchase.

