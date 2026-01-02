Giants of the East: Strengthening Ties Between China and South Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on a state visit commencing Sunday, reflecting China's eagerness to fortify relations with Seoul amid tense dynamics with Japan over Taiwan. This meeting marks their second interaction in two months, demonstrating Beijing's strategic interest in fostering deeper diplomatic and economic bonds with South Korea.

Analysts suggest the timing of the visit is crucial, as it precedes a potential South Korean summit with Japan, highlighting China's desire to augment South Korea's significance in regional geopolitics. Over 10 agreements spanning economic collaboration, business, and climate initiatives are on the agenda, though a joint statement has not been planned.

Beyond economic discussions, the meeting is expected to touch on delicate issues involving North Korea and U.S. alliances. As China remains North Korea's key ally and disputes linger over Taiwan, South Korea aims to balance its diplomatic stance without alienating major partners. Technological cooperation, particularly in critical minerals and AI advancements, is also anticipated to be a focal point.

