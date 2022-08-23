Left Menu

Vikram Doraiswami to be India's next high commissioner to UK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:48 IST
Seasoned diplomat Vikram K Doraiswami was on Tuesday appointed India's new high commissioner to the United Kingdom, considered an important posting in view of growing strategic ties between the two countries.

The Indian Foreign Service officer of 1992 batch is currently serving as Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh.

''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The overall ties between India and Bangladesh witnessed a major expansion during Doraiswami's tenure in Dhaka that began in October 2020.

High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar retired from service on June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

