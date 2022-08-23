HC allows CCI to continue proceedings against Intel

Left Menu

The petition challenging the competition watchdogs investigation into the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was pending since 2019. Matrix Info systems, a New Delhi-based company, had filed a case before the CCI against Intel following which the CCI ordered an investigation whether the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was leading to denial of business to other importers of Intels Boxed Microprocessors into India.

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its proceedings against Intel Technology India Pvt Limited's India-specific warranty policy. The HC also imposed a cost of Rs ten lakh on the company for ''delaying tactics''. The petition challenging the competition watchdog's investigation into the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was pending since 2019. Earlier this year, a Supreme Court direction to dispose of the matter expeditiously and a timeframe set for it expired. Matrix Info systems, a New Delhi-based company, had filed a case before the CCI against Intel following which the CCI ordered an investigation whether the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was leading to denial of business to other importers of Intel's Boxed Microprocessors into India. Intel had challenged this investigation before the HC. Justice Krishna S Dixit disposed of the case.

