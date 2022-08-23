Appeal in SC challenging Karnataka HC order abolishing 'Anti-Corruption Bureau'

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order which abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). An advocate on Tuesday mentioned the petition before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. The bench agreed to list the plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order.

In August, the Karnataka High Court abolished the ACB, formed by the Congress government headed by Congress leader Siddaramaiah in 2016 and transferred all pending cases before the ACB to the Lokayukta Police division. A division bench comprising Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha of Karnataka High Court said that all pending cases before the ACB will now get transferred to the Lokayukta Police division.

The order was passed in connection with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Chidananda Aras, advocates' association and social activist SR Hiremath's Samaj Parivartan community challenging the formation of ACB. Reacting to the High Court order, Siddaramaiah said, "I have not yet seen the order on the issue of High Court quashing the ACB". He said that after seeing the order, he will respond.

"ACB was formed by separating Lokayukta. We respect the decision of the High Court. Haven't seen what the order is. He said he will respond after seeing the order. ACB was an independent investigative body. ACB is there not only in Karnataka but also in many states. ACB should be in Lokayukta," said Siddaramaiah. He said that now the High Court has decided that there is no need for independent existence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)