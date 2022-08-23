India, Paraguay to continue supporting each other in multilateral fora, promote rules-based international order

India and Paraguay have agreed to continue supporting each other in multilateral fora and promote a rules-based international order as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his maiden visit to the Latin American country.

Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region, is also the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Paraguay coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his visit, Jaishankar held talks with Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola during which both sides ''exchanged views on regional and global affairs, and agreed to continue supporting each other in multilateral fora and promote a rules based international order,'' said a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

''Both sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation in various areas including trade and commerce, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, technical and development cooperation, solar energy, and MERCOSUR,'' it said.

Jaishankar also underlined that the supply of vaccines during the COVID pandemic was a statement of solidarity by India.

He also addressed a business gathering at the Industrial Union of Paraguay in presence of Commerce and Industry Minister of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni.

