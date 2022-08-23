Was shocked and numbed after release of Bilkis Bano's rapists: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was shocked and numbed when rapists of Bilkis Bano were released last week. The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail. ''Was shocked & felt numb after the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists & the manner in which they were feted. Hope the Hon'ble SC gives her justice,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

She was reacting to filing of petition before the apex court against the grant of remission to 11 persons convicted of raping Bilkis Bano during 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

The remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on August 15 this year from Godhra sub-jail under the Gujarat government's remission policy has sparked a debate on the issue of such relief in heinous cases. These convicts had served more than 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction.

Thereafter, the Gujarat government formed a committee and issued an order allowing premature release of all the convicts from jail.

