Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, August 23 : * HC sought a response from Union Minister Smriti Irani on a plea by microblogging site Twitter seeking certain clarifications on the court's earlier order in which it had directed social media giants to remove weblinks allegedly containing objectionable material against the BJP leader and her daughter.

* HC pulled up the Delhi Police for putting unmanned barricades on roads causing blockage and traffic jams and directed a senior police officer to be present before it.

* HC was told by the Delhi Police that the protests at Shaheen Bagh here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were not ''organic'' or an ''independent movement''.

* The Centre has opposed a plea by LGBTQ couples seeking live streaming of proceedings on a batch of petitions to recognise same-sex marriage under various laws, saying that live telecast of these proceedings may not be advisable as it may involve sharp ideological schisms.

* HC directed the Centre, the city government and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to disclose the steps taken by them to rescue and rehabilitate children begging on the streets of the national capital.

* HC allowed a plea by NGO HAQ Centre for Child Rights to intervene in a criminal reference relating to the issuance of guidelines to be followed by Juvenile Justice Boards in conducting preliminary assessment before sending a minor for trial as an adult.

* Some Indians who were working in Yemen for the past several years told HC that their passports have been seized by the authorities due to a notification stating that travels to Yemen would seriously impair the conduct of foreign affairs of the central government.

* HC has said a lawfully wedded couple cannot be denied each other's company, which is the essence of marriage, and the State cannot enter the private space of a wilfully married couple and separate them.

