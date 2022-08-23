ITBP jawan, wife killed in car-truck collision in Sikar
Updated: 23-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:29 IST
An ITBP jawan and his wife were killed when their car was collided with a truck in Sadar area here on Tuesday, police said.
The collision occurred on Jaipur-Bikaner bypass Tuesday afternoon while overtaking the truck, they said.
Ashok Badhadhara (24), a resident of Gokulpura, was going to Laxmangarh in a car along with wife Ankita (22), police said. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.
The deceased Ashok was a head constable in ITBP. He was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.
