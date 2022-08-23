ITBP jawan, wife killed in car-truck collision in Sikar

An ITBP jawan and his wife were killed when their car was collided with a truck in Sadar area here on Tuesday, police said.

The collision occurred on Jaipur-Bikaner bypass Tuesday afternoon while overtaking the truck, they said.

Ashok Badhadhara (24), a resident of Gokulpura, was going to Laxmangarh in a car along with wife Ankita (22), police said. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

The deceased Ashok was a head constable in ITBP. He was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)