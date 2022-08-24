Left Menu

Fireman held for molesting woman devotee

He was also suspended from the service with immediate effect, officials said.Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the viral video of the fireman allegedly harassing a woman on Friday night came to their notice, and after examining it, a case was registered against the fireman, and he was arrested on Monday.According to the police, the accused fireman was engaged in the security arrangement.In the video gone viral, the fireman was seen misbehaving with a woman devotee who resisted him continuously.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-08-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 00:30 IST
A fireman has been arrested here for allegedly molesting a woman devotee during Mangla Aarti of Janmashthami celebrations on Friday night, police said.

The accused was arrested on Monday, however, he was able to get a bail on Tuesday. He was also suspended from the service with immediate effect, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the viral video of the fireman allegedly harassing a woman on Friday night came to their notice, and after examining it, a case was registered against the fireman, and he was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, the accused fireman was engaged in the security arrangement.

In the video gone viral, the fireman was seen misbehaving with a woman devotee who resisted him continuously. He fled from the spot, hiding his face, the police said.

Security personnel posted at the temple have identified him as a fireman who was posted outside the temple.

When the police approached Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma on Monday, he after seeing the video footage identified the accused fireman, police said.

They said that the accused fireman will remain suspended till the duration of the probe, and action will be taken against him after the probe report comes.

