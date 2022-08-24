PM Modi lauds PPP model, says it "helps reach grassroots, ensures upliftment in remotest parts"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at the inaugural event of Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on Wednesday and said this model helps reach the grassroots and ensures upliftment in the remotest parts. "Healthcare service delivery through spiritual and social institutions is an example of the PPP model. This model helps reach the grassroots and ensures upliftment in the remotest parts. Today the country is on a mission mode to transform its Education and medical sectors," said PM Modi while addressing the event.

He further called the PPP model a 'mutual effort'. The model is actively working towards deepening the reach of public-private partnerships as the preferred mode for the implementation of infrastructure projects. It seeks to create timebound world-class infrastructure and attract private sector and institutional capital in infrastructure.

He also lauded Mata Amritanandamayi as the hospital is managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt. "Amma is an embodiment of love and sacrifice. She is an inspiration to all," he added. The Prime Minister also cited a quote in Sanskrit and said, "We have often heard this, I do not desire a kingdom, nor heaven, nor rebirth. I desire the relief of the suffering of all living beings who are tormented by misery."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated Amrita Hospital with an aim to boost the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR). The super-speciality hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and others were present here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Haryana and Punjab. The day marks two important health initiatives being inaugurated/dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. Following the inauguration at Faridabad, PM Modi is expected to travel to Mohali and dedicate 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre' to the Nation, at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali) at around 02:15 PM.

In an endeavour to provide world-class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs, Prime Minister will dedicate 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre' to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali). The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant. The Hospital will function like a 'hub' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bedded hospital in Sangrur functioning as its 'spoke'. (ANI)

