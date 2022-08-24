Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in east Delhi, no casualty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a factory near the MCD office in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, ''A call about a fire in a factory was received at 12:57 pm and a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site.'' The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

