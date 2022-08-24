French government to present energy bill in September
24-08-2022
The French government will present a draft law in September to speed up energy infrastructure projects and hammer out a short-term plan to secure energy supplies for the coming winter, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
Veran during a news conference said the government was determined to "accelerate" all projects in the sector.
