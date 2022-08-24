UP: Undertrial prisoner escapes custody after court hearing

An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody here while he was being taken back to prison after a court hearing, officials said on Wednesday.

Aditya Rana, who was lodged in Lucknow Jail, escaped from custody on Tuesday night, they said.

The police team accompanying Rana had stopped here for dinner at a dhaba in the R C Mission police station area around 11 pm after appearing in a Bijnor court, they said.

Rana asked to go to the washroom and escaped, Circle Officer (City) Akhand Pratap Singh told PTI.

The police team searched for him and informed the Shahjahanpur police, the CO said.

Station in-charge (RC Mission) Jitendra Kumar Yadav lodged a case against Rana and four members of the police team, including Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar, constables Amit Kumar and Rinku Singh, and driver Manoj Kumar, CO Singh said.

He said more than 28 cases are registered against Rana.

