Offences registered against 261 people in one day for traffic violations in Palghar

The Palghar police have registered criminal offences against 261 people in one day for violating traffic rules, an official said on Thursday. The police carried out the 'Operation All Out' in the Maharashtra district from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

During the operation, the police also arrested six wanted criminals and registered 21 offences related to prohibition and two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police also conducted checks on 127 people involved in anti-social activities, the official said.

The 'Operation All Out' is the regular monthly exercise for effective policing, he added.

