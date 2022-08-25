Left Menu

Offences registered against 261 people in one day for traffic violations in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-08-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 10:17 IST
Offences registered against 261 people in one day for traffic violations in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

The Palghar police have registered criminal offences against 261 people in one day for violating traffic rules, an official said on Thursday. The police carried out the 'Operation All Out' in the Maharashtra district from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

During the operation, the police also arrested six wanted criminals and registered 21 offences related to prohibition and two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police also conducted checks on 127 people involved in anti-social activities, the official said.

The 'Operation All Out' is the regular monthly exercise for effective policing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022