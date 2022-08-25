Left Menu

Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon -sources

Reuters | Yangon | Updated: 25-08-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 11:57 IST
  • Myanmar

Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Vicky Bowman, who runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, and her husband, a Burmese artist, were detained on Wednesday, the sources said, seeking anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

