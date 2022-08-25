Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon -sources

Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Vicky Bowman, who runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, and her husband, a Burmese artist, were detained on Wednesday, the sources said, seeking anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)