Maha: 38 booked in Bhiwandi for theft of 1.12 lakh units of power worth Rs 20 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:04 IST
Thirty-eight persons have been booked for alleged power theft in Bhiwandi in Thane district on a complaint filed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, police said on Thursday.

As per the complaint, 1.12 lakh units of electricity worth more than Rs 20 lakh were stolen over a period of one year, MSEDCL official Vijay Dudhbhate said.

The complaint was filed after raids were conducted in the residential areas of Pimplas and Kongaon villages by an MSEDCL team under Assistant Engineer Abhishek Dwivedi on July 8, an official of Shanti Nagar police station said.

''Several residents were using hooks to draw power illegally or had tampered with meters. They have been booked under Section 153 of the Electricity Act but no arrest has been made so far,'' he added.

