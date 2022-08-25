Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon orders update of war plans over N.Korea's threats

His visit coincided with the start on Monday of military drills by the armed forces of South Korea and the United States that are the largest in years. The annual summertime exercises have been renamed Ulchi Freedom Shield and due to finish on Sept.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:49 IST
S.Korea's Yoon orders update of war plans over N.Korea's threats
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday ordered an update of the military's operational plans to address North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, his office said.

Yoon gave the instructions at his first visit to a military bunker in the capital Seoul that would serve as a command post the event of a war. His visit coincided with the start on Monday of military drills by the armed forces of South Korea and the United States that are the largest in years.

The annual summertime exercises have been renamed Ulchi Freedom Shield and due to finish on Sept. 1. They involve the first field training between the two militaries since 2017 after being scaled back amid the COVID-19 pandemic and under Yoon's predecessor who sought to improve relations with North Korea. Yoon highlighted that this year's drills were conducted under a changed scenario and the operational plans reflect North Korea's evolving threats.

"We need to urgently prepare measures to guarantee the lives and property of our people, including updating the operational plans against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats that are becoming a reality," Yoon told military commanders during the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022