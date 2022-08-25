Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:46 IST
No change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to swearing-in of new CJI: Rashtrapati Bhavan
There will be no change of guard ceremony on August 27 due to the swearing-in of the new chief justice of India, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will be sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday. A warrant of his appointment was signed by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this month.

''The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (August 27, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to swearing-in-ceremony of the Chief Justice of India,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held on Saturdays to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard to take charge.

