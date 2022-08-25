BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Says Impact Controllable Being Added In U.S. Export Control List
Zhuhai Orbita Aerospace Science & Technology Co Ltd: * SAYS INCLUSION IN U.S. EXPORT CONTROL LIST WILL NOT SUBSTANTIALLY AFFECT ITS OPERATION
* SAYS OVERALL IMPACT CONTROLLABLE * SAYS WILL TAKE CORRESPONDING MEASURES TO FEND OFF POTENTIAL RISKS Source text http://www.szse.cn/disclosure/listed/bulletinDetail/index.html?c4560a11-2c35-4846-9f6c-1605ee666ad3 Further company coverage:
