Four held after gang-rape victim kills self in UP

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:37 IST
Four persons were arrested after a 16-year-old gang-rape victim hanged herself to death here, police said on Thursday.

While one of the accused was arrested on Wednesday, three others were nabbed on Thursday, they said.

The girl took the extreme step after allegedly being pressured by the families of the accused for a settlement, according to police officials.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra on Thursday suspended the investigating officer in the case.

Police said the post-mortem report confirmed hanging to be the cause of the girl's death.

Police had lodged an FIR and initiated investigation after the girl's family members lodged a complaint on August 15 alleging she was gang-raped.

After she killed herself, the family members told the police that families of the accused were forcing her to enter into a settlement which pained her and she took the extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

