Tragic Blast at Chhattisgarh Factory Claims Six Lives

A devastating explosion at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district resulted in the deaths of at least six workers, leaving several others injured. The incident prompted a swift response from police and administrative officials who began immediate relief and rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balodabazar | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:06 IST
A tragic explosion at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district claimed the lives of at least six workers on Thursday, according to officials.

The blast occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory situated in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official confirmed.

Authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with police and senior administrative personnel rushing to the site to commence relief and rescue efforts, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

