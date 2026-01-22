Tragic Blast at Chhattisgarh Factory Claims Six Lives

A tragic explosion at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district claimed the lives of at least six workers on Thursday, according to officials.

The blast occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory situated in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official confirmed.

Authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with police and senior administrative personnel rushing to the site to commence relief and rescue efforts, the official added.

