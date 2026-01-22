Left Menu

Waaree Energies Surges Ahead: Profits and Visibility Soar

Waaree Energies' net profit more than doubled to Rs 1,106.79 crore in the December quarter, spurred by revenue growth in solar modules and EPC businesses. The company reported a total income of Rs 7,761.23 crore and expanded its manufacturing capabilities, solidifying its position in the renewable energy sector.

Driven by a remarkable increase in revenues from solar modules and EPC businesses, Waaree Energies announced that its consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,106.79 crore in the December quarter.

The company's exchange filing revealed a significant rise in total income, nearing double from the previous year, amounting to Rs 7,761.23 crore for the third quarter.

With substantial investments in expanding its solar module manufacturing capabilities, Waaree has fortified its market standing, securing record order inflows and planning new ventures, including a major lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility.

