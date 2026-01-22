Waaree Energies Surges Ahead: Profits and Visibility Soar

Driven by a remarkable increase in revenues from solar modules and EPC businesses, Waaree Energies announced that its consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,106.79 crore in the December quarter.

The company's exchange filing revealed a significant rise in total income, nearing double from the previous year, amounting to Rs 7,761.23 crore for the third quarter.

With substantial investments in expanding its solar module manufacturing capabilities, Waaree has fortified its market standing, securing record order inflows and planning new ventures, including a major lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility.