France Cheers Trump's Tariff Turnaround on Greenland Issue

In a significant diplomatic development, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure expressed relief at President Donald Trump's decision to abandon tariff threats concerning Greenland. Speaking on RTL radio, Lescure identified this move as a positive indicator in easing international tensions.

According to Lescure, the past 48 hours have been marked by the pursuit of de-escalation, following what he described as a critical turning point. 'This is what we were looking for,' he stated, underlining the importance of this shift.

Lescure, however, remains vigilant, cautious of future developments. The situation underscores ongoing efforts for stability in international relations amid challenging negotiations.

