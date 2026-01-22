Uproar Over Medical Seat Allocations in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has announced a new counselling date for 50 affected students following the revocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. These students will now be redistributed across seven government-run medical colleges in the region, based on their NEET-UG merit and preferences.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that a resolution has been reached to address the college allocation issue for the selected MBBS candidates. The candidates can now focus on continuing their education without further delays.

The allocation of supernumerary seats was necessitated after the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew SMVDIME's letter of permission due to non-compliance with standards. Additionally, a local conglomerate, Sangharsh Samiti, has demanded seats be reserved for students with faith in Mata Vaishno Devi, adding to the controversy.