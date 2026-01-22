Court Acquits Sajjan Kumar Amidst 1984 Riots Controversy

In a significant development, a Delhi court has acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the Janakpuri area of the national capital.

Presided over by Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, the brief order was pronounced orally, while a detailed judgment is anticipated. This follows previous charges in August 2023, where Kumar faced allegations of rioting and promoting enmity but was cleared of murder and conspiracy.

The former MP, tied to additional cases from the riots era, including those in Vikaspuri and Palam Colony, continues to serve a life sentence for other charges, with appeals pending at the Supreme Court. The case raises questions about justice in post-riot scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)