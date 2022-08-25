Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan - Saudi state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:34 IST
Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan - Saudi state TV
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had given the directive for the kingdom to support the Pakistani economy, state TV added.

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022