Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan - Saudi state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had given the directive for the kingdom to support the Pakistani economy, state TV added.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Twitter employee found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies
Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain International invest $900 mln in Aman Group - PIF
U.S. studying 34-year sentence of activist Salma al-Shehab in Saudi Arabia -State Dept
IMF holds Saudi Arabia 2022 economic growth forecast at 7.6%