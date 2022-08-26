U.S. State Dept. approves potential sale of military helicopters to Australia
26-08-2022
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Australia had requested to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said.
