U.S. State Dept. approves potential sale of military helicopters to Australia

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Australia had requested to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said.

