President meets with PMNCH and recommits to uplift vulnerable groups

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) and recommitted to the upliftment of women, adolescents and children in South Africa.

The PMNCH is a leading group aimed at securing the health and wellbeing of vulnerable groups by working with states and some 1 300 partner organisations.

The President met with PMNCH Board Chairperson (Rt) Helen Clark on Thursday.

"I was impressed with the way the PMNCH sought to elicit our commitments for our people first because indeed charity begins at home.

"I hope that as Head of State, I can build confidence in our ability to positively impact these vulnerable population groups by sharing the models being implemented across the Republic of South Africa, exchanging best practices, and mobilising other champions to galvanise greater action, thereby elicit lasting commitments for real change in the lived experience of our women, adolescents and children," President Ramaphosa said.

Clark hailed the President's commitment to ensuring that reversals suffered by women, children and adolescents in the health and well-being – which are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises – are halted.

"We are deeply honoured that President Ramaphosa has agreed to support this critical agenda as we need urgent and transformative action to reverse these worrying trends. This will help drive the much-needed political will behind issues that impact on outcomes for women, children and adolescents.

"At PMNCH, we are committed to working alongside the President to position this agenda so that action is taken to get back on track towards achievement of SDG 3 [Sustainable Development Goal 3]. At this time when compounding crises are rolling back previous progress made on women's empowerment and the health of communities," she said.

The United Nations' SDG 3 is geared at ensuring "healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages".

According to the Presidency, President Ramaphosa and Clark discussed the SDG 3 targets in detail.

"The President and Clark explored opportunities to undertake high-level political advocacy and strategic interventions to amass political, financial, and programmatic commitments from all sectors of society, including the private sector, critical to delivering on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"This includes the SDG 3 targets for women's, children's and adolescents' health, especially in the face of the toxic combination of COVID-19, escalating gender based violence, economic instability, the climate crisis and conflicts," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)