Maha govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganpati festivities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:21 IST
The Maharashtra government on Friday waived toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department roads from August 27 to September 11 in view of Ganpati festivities, an official said on Friday.

It would give relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of the state, he said.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

