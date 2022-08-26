Maha govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganpati festivities

The Maharashtra government on Friday waived toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department roads from August 27 to September 11 in view of Ganpati festivities, an official said on Friday.

It would give relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of the state, he said.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

