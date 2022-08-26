Pilots union, Lufthansa agree on new round of talks in wage dispute

Pilots union VC has agreed to hold a fresh round of talks with Lufthansa on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it said on Friday, a day after rejecting the carrier's latest wage offer and threatening strikes could take place anytime.

A spokesperson for VC, which is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter, said there would not be any strikes until then.

