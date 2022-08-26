Left Menu

Pilots union, Lufthansa agree on new round of talks in wage dispute

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Pilots union VC has agreed to hold a fresh round of talks with Lufthansa on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it said on Friday, a day after rejecting the carrier's latest wage offer and threatening strikes could take place anytime.

A spokesperson for VC, which is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter, said there would not be any strikes until then.

Also Read: Lufthansa pilots reject wage offer, could go on strike anytime

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

