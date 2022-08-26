2 poachers nabbed at Similipal
Two suspected poachers were arrested after they entered the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to hunt wild animals, an official said on Friday.
A patrolling team nabbed the duo as they illegally entered the core area at Jenabil range on Thursday. Bow and arrows were seized from them, STR deputy director Samrat Gowda said.
A separate case has been registered at the Jashipur police station against them for damaging the trap cameras to destroy evidence, the official said.
