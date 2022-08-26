Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed in Mundka fire case

A court here on Friday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi police in the case related to the Mundka fire tragedy here in which at least 27 people were killed in May this year.

Three accused, including the building owner Manish Lakra along with his tenants Harish Goel and Varun Goel, was produced from judicial custody before metropolitan magistrate Udita Jain Garg, who supplied a copy of the charge sheet to them.

The court issued a production warrant to jail authorities for producing them on the next date of hearing on September 6.

The court also issued summons directing the other accused persons, the building owner's mother Sushila Lakra and wife Sunita Lakra, to appear before it on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, on August 8, police had filed a charge sheet against the five accused.

The charge sheet contains over 4,000 pages, including 14 annexures.

It has been filed under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 417(punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building, comprising the basement and four floors, in the Mundka area of west Delhi.

While the fourth floor was used by the owner Manish Lakra as a residential flat, a company owned by Harish Goel and Varun Goel was being run on the first, second, and third floor, the FIR said. PTI MNR UK RKS RKS

