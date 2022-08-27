Left Menu

YRS blocks road in support of demand for holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 00:06 IST
Some activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Friday staged a demonstration and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot national highway to press their demand for declaring a holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, on September 23.

YRS leaders said they had been making the demand for the last 10 years but the administration was yet to fulfil it.

They withdrew the road blockade after about half-an-hour.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had formed a four-member committee in January this year to look into their long-standing demand.

''We do not know the fate of the committee formed by the government on our demand for a public holiday as a tribute to our great Maharaja who was the one who made J&K the crown of India by signing the instrument of accession,'' the organisation's leader said PTI COR AB AB SMN SMN

