Left Menu

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 08:27 IST
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border here by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said.

They fired a few warning shots and took the man into custody, the officials said, adding that no incriminating material was found in his possession.

On August 25, the BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt when its troops seized eight kg of suspected heroin from a Pakistani intruder along the IB in Samba district.

The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022