ASHA worker kidnapped, raped in Odisha's Paradip

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 27-08-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old ASHA worker was allegedly kidnapped when she was returning home and raped in Odisha's port town of Paradip, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening when the woman was returning home on her bicycle after her day's work, they said.

She was forced into a car by four people who then took her to the seaside near Nehru Bungalow where she was allegedly raped, police said.

While one of the four persons raped her, the others sexually assaulted her, as per the FIR lodged by the police. The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker was then left alone at Bank Street, from where she was rescued by the police.

One of the four accused persons has been detained and a search is on to nab the others, said Subhalaxmi Pujari, the inspector-in-charge of the Model police station.

''An investigation is underway,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

