TMC leader's son killed in road accident in Kolkata

He died on the spot, a senior police officer said, adding the driver of the truck and his helper are absconding. The person was declared brought-dead when he was taken to the SSKM Hospital.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 09:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress leader Ram Pyare Ram's son was killed in a road accident in the city's Kidderpore area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 8.40 pm on Saturday, after a truck coming from the opposite direction fell sideways on the sedan of Ram Kinkar Ram (38) while travelling through Babubazar, they said. He died on the spot, a senior police officer said, adding the driver of the truck and his helper are absconding. "The person was declared brought-dead when he was taken to the SSKM Hospital. A search operation is underway to nab the driver and his helper," the officer told PTI.

The rescue team had to use gas cutters to cut through the metal of the mangled car and take out Ram Kinkar's body, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

