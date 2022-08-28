Left Menu

Maha: Teenage girl gang-raped; merchant navy employee, history-sheeter among three held

The victim and the accused reside in Wagle Estate area, he said.Offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act have been registered against the three accused, the official added.A senior official said that while Kanojia worked in the field of merchant navy, Kamble had a number of offences registered against him in Wagle Estate area.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 19:19 IST
Maha: Teenage girl gang-raped; merchant navy employee, history-sheeter among three held
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Maharashtra's Thane district, and all three accused involved in the offence have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

While one of the accused works in the field of merchant navy, another one is a history-sheeter, they said, adding that the incident occurred on August 26.

''On Friday afternoon, the trio took the girl to a flat at Kalher in Bhiwandi. They tied her hands before sexually assaulting her. When she resisted their attempts, one of the accused bit her,'' an official of Thane crime branch (unit V) said.

The accused, identified as Sachin Kamble (30), Akash Kanojia (22) and Asu (20) were later arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim at Chitalsar police station in Wagle Estate division of Thane city, he said. The victim and the accused reside in Wagle Estate area, he said.

''Offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been registered against the three accused,'' the official added.

A senior official said that while Kanojia worked in the field of merchant navy, Kamble had a number of offences registered against him in Wagle Estate area. The third accused is a vagabond, he said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022