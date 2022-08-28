BJP asks TN govt to take up census of Schedule Tribes

The BJP has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a separate census for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The plea was made during the executive meeting of the ST wing of the BJP here on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has tribal people living in 1,500 hamlets and they have reportedly not been getting the facilities announced by the Central government. So, the appeal, said an office-bearer of the wing.

