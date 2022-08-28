Union Min L Murugan holds review meeting with media units of I&B Ministry in Jammu

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, L Murugan on Sunday chaired a review meeting with the media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Jammu. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, terming radio as the best medium of reaching out to the rural populace, Murugan emphasized that besides media publicity of the government, All India Radio and Doordarshan should focus on revenue generation as well.

During the meeting, the Minister further directed all the media units of the Ministry of I&B at Jammu to promote the use of khadi and discourage the use of single-use plastic. Additional Director General, Region, Rajinder Chaudhary gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the media activities and campaigns carried out by the Press Information Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir & Central Bureau of Communication, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh along with its field units.

During the meeting, the Minister listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Man Ki Baat program and instructed all the media units to promote this program further through social media handles and other important means available. Besides officials and officers of different media units, the meeting was attended by Cluster Head AIR/DD Jammu, Rajesh Kumar, Director Doordarshan Jammu, Ravi Kumar, Joint Director, Central Bureau of Communication, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Ghulam Abbas, Joint Director, Publication Division, Neha Jalali, RNU Head AIR/DD News, Jammu Ramesh Kumar Raina.

The Minister today visited the Bagh-e Bahu Aquarium at Bahu, Jammu. The Minister who was on a three-day visit to Jammu also paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Bawe Wali Mata.

Murugan on Saturday visited the fisheries farm at Reasi, and distributed fish seeds among the fish farmers. The Minister also launched a vaccination drive against Lumpy Skin Disease at Jyotipuram Gaushala, Reasi. (ANI)

