Left Menu

Mumbai's wealthy Ganesh mandal takes insurance cover of Rs 316.4 cr

We are the most disciplined Ganesh mandal, so it is our responsibility to secure every devotee of Bappa Lord Ganesh, Kamath said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:55 IST
Mumbai's wealthy Ganesh mandal takes insurance cover of Rs 316.4 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The GSB Seva Mandal, one of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, has taken an insurance cover of Rs 316.40 crore for the upcoming Ganpati festival, a mandal representative said.

All public liabilities and every devotee visiting the mandal is covered under the insurance, for the 10-day festivities beginning on Wednesday, said Vijay Kamath, chairman of the GSB Seva Mandal located at the Kings Circle in Mumbai.

A mandal representative claimed it to be highest insurance cover taken by a mandal.

The insurance worth Rs 316.4 crore includes Rs 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and other valuable items, and Rs 263 crore of personal insurance cover for the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards. The mandal has also taken a Rs one crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk which covers furniture, fixtures, fittings, installations like computers, CCTVs and scanners, Kamath said.

''We have covered all public liabilities and each and every devotee who the visits mandal. We are the most disciplined Ganesh mandal, so it is our responsibility to secure every devotee of Bappa (Lord Ganesh),'' Kamath said. The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating 68th year of its Ganpati festivities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022