A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency's chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fuelling fears of a radiation disaster. FIGHTING

* The IAEA team will assess any damage from recent shelling near the plant, evaluate the conditions in which staff are working and "determine the functionality of safety & security systems". * Britain's defence ministry said it was not clear how Russia would achieve an announced large increase in its armed forces but the boost was unlikely to substantially increase its combat power in Ukraine.

* Russian air forces hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying. * The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region, Interfax news agency reported.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* European Union defence and foreign ministers, meeting in Prague this week, will discuss options for setting up an EU military training mission for Ukrainian forces and also look into calls by some members to ban Russian tourists from entering the bloc. * The United States said that Russia did not want to acknowledge the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, adding that was the reason it blocked a nuclear non-proliferation treaty deal's final draft.

* Six ships laden with food left the Ukrainian port of Odesa, the spokesman for the regional administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on the Telegram app. * Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they get approval from their military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said, which could ease the process of shipping grain.

