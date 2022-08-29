SC rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a fresh probe into the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets.A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat considered lawyer M L Sharmas submission that a direction for issuing a letters rogatory to collect fresh evidence relating to the deal be issued.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a fresh probe into the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat considered lawyer M L Sharma's submission that a direction for issuing a letters rogatory to collect fresh evidence relating to the deal be issued. He also referred to some media reports alleging that one billion Euros was paid by Dassault Aviation to a middleman to get the deal in its favour.
The bench refused to consider the fresh PIL. Sharma then decided to withdraw the PIL.
On December 14, 2018, the apex court had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no occasion to ''really doubt the decision making process'' warranting setting aside of the contract.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Rafale
- The Supreme Court
- Sharma
- M L Sharma's
- India
- apex court
- Dassault Aviation
ALSO READ
Bihar's political experiment to meet same fate as that of 'Chacha-Bhatija' in UP: Dinesh Sharma
Sharma, Ahlawat sign off tied 12th, Bhullar fires 66 to climb to T31 at International Series Singapore
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 76th Independence Day with a Tricolour-infused picture
Dev Sharma and Smriti Kashyap starrer 'Aa Bhi Ja O Piya' all set to release on October 7
Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 17