Left Menu

Mundra port heroin seizure: NIA files charge sheet against 9 accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:16 IST
Mundra port heroin seizure: NIA files charge sheet against 9 accused
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against nine people, including four Afghan nationals, in a case related to the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin at the Mundra port in Gujarat in September last year.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Ahmedabad against the accused, who are members of an international network involved in the smuggling of heroin from Afghanistan to India for further distribution in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The nine accused were identified as Afghan nationals Jannat Gul Kaker, Mujahid Shinwari, Shami Ullah and Mohammad Lal Kaker; Sarabjit Singh alias “Setthi”, Balwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh of Punjab; and Imtiaz Ahmad and Imran Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2,988 kg of heroin, smuggled from Afghanistan, from a container freight station at the Mundra port in Gujarat on September 13 last year, and registered a case.

The NIA re-registered the case on October 6, the official said.

The accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022