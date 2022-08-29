Left Menu

Man arrested for slapping, abusing security guard and lift operator at Gurugram society

A man was arrested on Monday for repeatedly slapping and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator of his high-rise residential society in Sector 50 here after he was trapped inside an elevator, police said.The man, who was identified as Varun Nath 39, a businessman, allegedly also threatened to kill the guard, Ashok Kumar, and the lift operator, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:37 IST
Man arrested for slapping, abusing security guard and lift operator at Gurugram society
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Monday for repeatedly slapping and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator of his high-rise residential society in Sector 50 here after he was trapped inside an elevator, police said.

The man, who was identified as Varun Nath (39), a businessman, allegedly also threatened to kill the guard, Ashok Kumar, and the lift operator, they said. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, as soon as the lift operator opens the elevator doors, Nath steps out, drops his bag on the floor and starts slapping Kumar, who appears to be trying to reason with him. Every time Nath slapped Kumar, he took a few steps back.

Nath then goes to the lift operator and slaps him before walking back aggressively towards Kumar.

Later, security guards of the society assembled at its gate and started a protest. After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station, reached the spot, the police said.

Kumar lodged a complaint in the matter, they said.

According to the complaint, Nath got trapped inside an elevator in Tower 12 around 7:20 am and informed Kumar through the intercom. After coming out of the lift, the accused started abusing him and slapped him multiple times, the police said.

He also slapped the lift operator and threatened to kill him and Kumar, they said.

''We registered a case soon after receiving a complaint in the matter. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij.

Nath has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This incident comes a week after a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Noida for allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society, after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022