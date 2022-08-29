Court rejects ex-UP minister Azam Khan's discharge plea in case of 'misuse' of official seal

The special MP-MLA court here on Monday rejected the discharge plea of former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohammad Azam Khan, who is seeking a clean chit in a case in which his official letter pad and seal were allegedly misused.

The court has fixed September 12 for framing charges against Khan.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate AK Srivastava passed the order on the discharge application filed by Khan.

The FIR in the case was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station on February 1, 2019.

The complainant, Allama Jamir Naqvi, has alleged in the FIR that Khan had misused his official letter pad and seal with a design to damage the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Muslim cleric Kalbe Jawwad nationally as well as internationally.

The complainant has also alleged that under pressure from the then Uttar Pradesh government, the FIR was registered after a delay, the additional public prosecutor said.

Passing the order, the court observed: ''On a perusal of the material on record, there is ample evidence to frame charges against Azam Khan.'' PTI COR NAV RC

