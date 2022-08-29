Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra moves SC challenging Allahabad HC order denying him bail

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the denial of bail by the Allahabad High Court in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. On July 26, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to Ashish Mishra in connection with the case.

The bail was rejected by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court and Ashish Mishra challenged the said order in the Supreme Court. "Four farmers died in the Lakhimpur case, and the accused and the accused's car were present there. This is the biggest fact. This case comes under the category of a heinous crime," the High Court had said.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra allegedly ran his vehicle over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the High Court as the Court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea. The top court earlier had set aside the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, and referred the matter back to the High Court.

The top court had said that the order of the Allahabad High Court cannot be sustained and has to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled. The Court had directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week. Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

In the Special Leave Petition, family members of the deceased challenged the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, wherein Ashish Mishra was granted regular bail. The petitioner said that the Allahabad HC order is unsustainable in law. They also said that they have approached the Apex Court as the State of Uttar Pradesh has failed to prefer any appeal against the impugned order. Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)