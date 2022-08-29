NIA makes one more arrest in narco-terrorism case in north Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has arrested a key operator in the narco-terrorism module run by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit from Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Abdul Rauf Badan, 45, a resident of Amarohi village of Karnah in Tangdhar, is the 12th accused to be arrested in the case registered in 2020, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

''Badan was arrested for his involvement in the supply of narcotics, cash, arms and ammunition through the Line of Control (LoC) in Amarohi by concealing the consignment in vegetable-laden vehicles.

''He is a key operator of the module of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Badal used to collect narcotics consignments from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations along the LoC and delivered them to other accused in the case.

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 at the Handwara Police Station in Kupwara and re-registered by the NIA on June 23 that year, the spokesperson said.

The agency has already filed a charge sheet against 11 accused in the case in a special court in Jammu.

