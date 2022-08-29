Left Menu

Delhi HC quashes FIR in cheating case, imposes cost of Rs 25,000 to be used for planting trees on highways

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed an FIR in a five-year-old case registered in 2017 of alleged cheating of more than Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of doubling the money.

Delhi HC quashes FIR in cheating case, imposes cost of Rs 25,000 to be used for planting trees on highways
The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed an FIR in a five-year-old case registered in 2017 of alleged cheating of more than Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of doubling the money. The High Court granted the relief to the parties imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 to be used for landscaping and plantation of trees on the highways.

Justice Swarn Kanta allowed the quashing of FIR imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on the parties. The court directed to deposit the cost with the 'Green Highways Fund' and file the receipt before the registry within one week. The bench ordered, "The cost of Rs 25,000 imposed upon the parties is directed to be deposited with 'Green Highways Fund' which shall be used for the purpose of landscaping and plantation of trees along the National Highways."

"There has been an urgent call to pay attention towards the depleting green cover. We need to ensure suitable steps are taken to protect the environment for the coming generations. Becoming part of programmes towards improving green corridors is the need of the hour," the bench said. The High Court noted that the matter has been pending for the last 5 years before various courts. It is clear that the parties have taken their own time to inform the court finally that the FIR be quashed.

"In these circumstances, the time of the court and the investigating agency both has been consumed. The court observed that the parties have expressed their willingness to compensate for the time consumed by donating something for a socially relevant cause." the court observed. In the FIR, lodged on December 6, 2017, the complainant alleged that the petitioner had promised that the invested money in a society namely 'Anand Jan Sewa', would be doubled. On this promise, the complainant had invested Rs 26,50,000. Thereafter, the complainant realised that the petitioner had no intention to return the money. They had reached an amicable oral settlement in April 2022 and had left with no grievance between them. (ANI)

